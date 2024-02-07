Sepio Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at $61,001,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $56,734,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 112.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 433,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,701,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $234.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.14. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $244.16.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.