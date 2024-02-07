Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,238 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 949,877 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,001. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 242.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

