Sepio Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Free Report) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,809 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.49% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VIXM stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.