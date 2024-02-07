Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 266 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 372,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,537,000 after acquiring an additional 170,785 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

ELV traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, hitting $498.66. 96,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,688. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $501.78. The company has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.40 and its 200-day moving average is $464.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

