Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $178,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.53. 12,789,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,518,234. The company has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $70.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

