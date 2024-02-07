Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $264.04. 41,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,643. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $264.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.06 and its 200 day moving average is $243.18.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

