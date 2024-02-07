Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.83. 112,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $447.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.