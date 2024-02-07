Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

