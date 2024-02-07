Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.10. The company had a trading volume of 546,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,265. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $116.79.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

