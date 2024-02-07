Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $70.52 on Wednesday, hitting $3,715.46. The stock had a trading volume of 68,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,652. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,453.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,187.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,331.23 and a 1-year high of $3,722.00. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

