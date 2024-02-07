Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.4% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of SO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.16. 397,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

