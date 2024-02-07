Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 261 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 865,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $167.34. The company had a trading volume of 219,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,239. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

