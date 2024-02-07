Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. 93,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,830. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

