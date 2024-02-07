Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,082 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 241,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2968 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

