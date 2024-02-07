Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 523 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FedEx Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,781. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.19.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
