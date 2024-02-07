Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 197,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,103,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,079,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,052,025. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

