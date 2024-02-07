Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 499,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,013,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.23. The company had a trading volume of 391,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,227. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.