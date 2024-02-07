Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,770 shares of company stock worth $10,992,112 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.25.

Gartner Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $12.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $449.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $471.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

