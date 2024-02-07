Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $851,000 Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in InMode by 122.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in InMode by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in InMode by 6.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth $925,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

InMode Stock Up 0.5 %

INMD traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. 500,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,016. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.22. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09.

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.