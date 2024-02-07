Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.58. 1,490,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $178.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.