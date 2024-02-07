Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 198,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $178.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,244. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

