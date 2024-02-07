Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,691 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 82.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,150,000 after acquiring an additional 351,537 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,252.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WYNN

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $125,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,056 shares in the company, valued at $30,804,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.