Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 182 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in PayPal by 5.6% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in PayPal by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 196,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 62,408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Down 0.1 %

PayPal stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,964,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,582,898. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.85. The company has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

