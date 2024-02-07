Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,674 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in América Móvil by 198.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

América Móvil Stock Performance

América Móvil stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 430,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.