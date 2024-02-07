Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

CL traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $84.10. 1,000,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,144. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

