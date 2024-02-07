Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,669 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.1% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $26,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VBR stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.96. The stock had a trading volume of 296,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,184. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

