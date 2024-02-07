Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 118.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 34.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,324 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.0 %

BlackRock stock traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $796.25. 375,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $785.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $714.79.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

