Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $6 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.9% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.29.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $23.98 on Wednesday, hitting $729.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,527,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,925. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $611.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.08. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $742.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

