Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $9.57 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,280,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,543 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, reaching $500.60. 3,812,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098,830. The firm has a market cap of $387.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $476.56 and its 200-day moving average is $454.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $500.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

