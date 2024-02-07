Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 0.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $140.90. 2,145,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,820. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

