Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 355 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 618,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after purchasing an additional 109,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $58.60. 10,782,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810,837. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $58.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

