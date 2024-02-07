Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Rank Group (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
The Rank Group Trading Down 1.3 %
LON RNK opened at GBX 75 ($0.94) on Monday. The Rank Group has a 12 month low of GBX 60.40 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.70. The stock has a market cap of £351.32 million, a P/E ratio of -375.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.47.
About The Rank Group
