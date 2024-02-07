SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $20.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.13.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.63 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%.
About SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
