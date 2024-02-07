Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,465,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Simon Property Group worth $374,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.51. The company had a trading volume of 242,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,412. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

