Singularity Future Technology Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, February 9th (NASDAQ:SGLY)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, February 9th.

Singularity Future Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

SGLY stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Singularity Future Technology has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 526.89%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGLY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singularity Future Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Singularity Future Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Singularity Future Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Singularity Future Technology by 180.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singularity Future Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

