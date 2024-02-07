Sirius XM Canada (TSE:XSR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:XSR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.53. Sirius XM Canada shares last traded at C$4.49, with a volume of 149,500 shares traded.
Sirius XM Canada Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.49.
About Sirius XM Canada
Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc is an audio entertainment company. The Company is a subscription-based media company, which is engaged in establishing and operating a Canadian satellite radio service. It broadcasts over 130 satellite radio channels. The Company broadcasts music, sports, talk, entertainment and other content on a subscription fee basis in Canada.
