SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Upgraded at TD Cowen

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

SkyWest Stock Performance

SkyWest stock opened at $59.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 1.92. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $60.40.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.41 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1,006.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

