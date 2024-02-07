Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as high as C$0.83. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 24,900 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$1.20 to C$0.80 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.26.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SOT.UN

Slate Office REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.49, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.17.

(Get Free Report)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.