Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.87

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.87 and last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 37751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

