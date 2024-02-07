Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Gap Down to $6.18

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $5.95. Soho House & Co Inc. shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 165,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Down 21.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $947.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $300.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

