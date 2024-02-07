SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up to $67.38

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.38, but opened at $77.31. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 1,231,228 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 10.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

