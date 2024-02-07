SolarWinds (SWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2024

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWIGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds Price Performance

Shares of SWI opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.64 and a beta of 0.98. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 96.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

