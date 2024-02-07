SolarWinds (SWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SolarWinds Price Performance
Shares of SWI opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.64 and a beta of 0.98. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 96.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWI
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SolarWinds
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.