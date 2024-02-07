Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $126.02 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $131.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

