Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,504 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $928,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

