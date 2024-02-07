Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $271.50 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $272.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

