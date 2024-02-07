Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,015.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,084.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SOFI opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

