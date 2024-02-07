Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.39 and a fifty-two week high of $513.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.67.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

