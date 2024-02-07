Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 173 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,699 shares of company stock worth $12,143,407 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

