Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,478 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,478 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,862,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,835,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $108.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.63. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

