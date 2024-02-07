Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.46, but opened at $18.31. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sonos shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 2,592,883 shares.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SONO. Bank of America lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,097,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after buying an additional 3,248,148 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 938.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after buying an additional 2,466,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after buying an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -188.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.
